Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Concerns in Farm and Hotel Sectors
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an order addressing the impact of immigration policies on the farm and hotel industries amid concerns about labor shortages. Nearly half of U.S. farm workers lack legal status, and industry groups worry about supply-chain disruptions without immigrant labor, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to issue an upcoming order focused on alleviating the negative impacts of his immigration crackdowns on critical industries such as farming and hospitality. Both sectors heavily depend on migrant labor, sparking concerns over potential worker shortages.
During a White House event, Trump expressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting that his administration would soon introduce an order to address these pressing issues. Although the specifics of the order remain undisclosed, the administration has faced pressure from farm industry groups fearful of disruption to the immigrant-supported supply chain.
Representatives from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have withheld further details. However, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins underscored the need for congressional action, as farming and hotel industries brace for the changes and continue to seek guidance amidst demonstrations and public discourse.
