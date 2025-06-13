Left Menu

Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Ignite Global Tensions: The Third Enrichment Facility Controversy

Iran has announced the activation of a third nuclear enrichment facility, escalating tensions with the UN after being censured by the IAEA for non-compliance with nonproliferation obligations. This development has raised fears of renewed sanctions and potential military action by Israel or the US, as diplomatic efforts continue.

Updated: 13-06-2025 03:54 IST
Iran's recent decision to activate a third nuclear enrichment facility has heightened tensions with the United Nations, following a censure from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over its failure to comply with nonproliferation obligations. This marks the first censure in two decades, signaling significant concern from the global community.

The move has raised alarms in Washington and Tel Aviv, with US President Donald Trump warning of potential airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites if diplomatic solutions are not achieved soon. The US is set to engage in a sixth round of negotiations with Iran, seeking a path forward amidst growing instability in the Middle East.

Diplomatic sources have revealed that 19 countries on the IAEA's board backed the censure while Russia, China, and others opposed it. A draft resolution from the IAEA urges Iran to address the agency's concerns promptly, amid suspicions of a historical secret nuclear weapons program, further complicating an already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

