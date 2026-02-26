India's security interest is linked to peace and stability in Middle East: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:02 IST
India's security interest is linked to peace and stability in Middle East: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Middle East
- security
- stability
- Modi
- Netanyahu
- geopolitical
- alliances
- economy
- energy
ALSO READ
A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts: PM Modi.
India's stance is clear which is: humanity must never become a victim of conflict: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
An agreement has been reached for use of UPI in Israel: PM Modi.
India and Israel will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial free trade agreement: PM Modi.
India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so: PM Modi.