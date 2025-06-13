Court Upholds Trump's Grip on National Guard Amid Protests

A federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to retain control over the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, despite ongoing protests against heightened immigration enforcement measures.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to temporarily uphold Trump's actions, following a previous decision by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, which deemed the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard's return to state control under Governor Gavin Newsom.

While the court's ruling does not imply an ultimate agreement with Trump's position, it temporarily permits him to maintain oversight of the Guard. This decision comes amidst a contentious legal battle over federal versus state control in matters of civil unrest.

