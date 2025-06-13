Left Menu

Court Upholds Trump's Grip on National Guard Amid Protests

The U.S. appeals court has temporarily upheld President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid immigration enforcement protests, overriding a lower court's order to return control to California's governor. The decision doesn't confirm Trump's legality but maintains his command for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to retain control over the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, despite ongoing protests against heightened immigration enforcement measures.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to temporarily uphold Trump's actions, following a previous decision by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, which deemed the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard's return to state control under Governor Gavin Newsom.

While the court's ruling does not imply an ultimate agreement with Trump's position, it temporarily permits him to maintain oversight of the Guard. This decision comes amidst a contentious legal battle over federal versus state control in matters of civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

