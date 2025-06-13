Court Upholds Trump's Grip on National Guard Amid Protests
The U.S. appeals court has temporarily upheld President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid immigration enforcement protests, overriding a lower court's order to return control to California's governor. The decision doesn't confirm Trump's legality but maintains his command for now.
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to retain control over the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, despite ongoing protests against heightened immigration enforcement measures.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to temporarily uphold Trump's actions, following a previous decision by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, which deemed the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard's return to state control under Governor Gavin Newsom.
While the court's ruling does not imply an ultimate agreement with Trump's position, it temporarily permits him to maintain oversight of the Guard. This decision comes amidst a contentious legal battle over federal versus state control in matters of civil unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam
U.S. House Approves Landmark Immigration Enforcement Bill
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings
Free Baloch Movement Marks Nuclear Test Anniversary with Global Protests
Global Protests Demand Justice for Balochistan