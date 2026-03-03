Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with top officials amidst protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. The meeting included discussions with military and police leaders from the Northern Command and took place at Lok Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST
Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a security review meeting addressing the challenges currently facing Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was prompted by widespread protests following the joint US-Israel strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Key military and police figures, including Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and DGP Nalin Prabhat, participated in the discussions at Lok Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

 Global
3
Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026