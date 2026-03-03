Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a security review meeting addressing the challenges currently facing Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was prompted by widespread protests following the joint US-Israel strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Key military and police figures, including Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and DGP Nalin Prabhat, participated in the discussions at Lok Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)