Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with top officials amidst protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. The meeting included discussions with military and police leaders from the Northern Command and took place at Lok Bhavan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a security review meeting addressing the challenges currently facing Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was prompted by widespread protests following the joint US-Israel strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Key military and police figures, including Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and DGP Nalin Prabhat, participated in the discussions at Lok Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
