Kashmir on Edge: Protests Erupt Following Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Amid heightened tensions, Kashmir experienced its third consecutive day of strict restrictions following the controversial death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Large-scale protests erupted across the valley, prompting the closure of educational institutions and internet speed throttling as precautionary measures.

Authorities concentrated their efforts in Shia-majority regions and previous protest hotspots, deploying a significant police and CRPF presence. Public movement saw impediments with concertina wires and barricades lining key city intersections, most notably around Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar, now sealed off since Sunday night.

Tuesday's demonstrations, particularly in North Kashmir, compelled security personnel to use force. Legal action targeted individuals allegedly spreading misinformation, with figures like MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi condemning US and Israeli actions against Iran. Residents and leaders received calls for peace from officials, emphasizing societal responsibility for tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)