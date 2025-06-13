Court Upholds Trump's Command of National Guard Amid LA Protests
A U.S. appeals court allowed President Trump's continued deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles during immigration protests. This decision temporarily pauses a lower court's ruling to return control to California's governor. Demonstrations have centered around a federal detention center under National Guard watch.
Updated: 13-06-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:11 IST
A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday to let President Donald Trump retain control of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid ongoing protests against heightened immigration enforcement.
This decision temporarily halts an earlier ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who deemed the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard under California Governor Gavin Newsom's command.
The court's move impacts weeklong protests focused near a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles, where National Guard troops monitor the situation, often accompanying ICE operations.
