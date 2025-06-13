Court Upholds Trump's Command of National Guard Amid LA Protests

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday to let President Donald Trump retain control of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid ongoing protests against heightened immigration enforcement.

This decision temporarily halts an earlier ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who deemed the deployment unlawful and ordered the Guard under California Governor Gavin Newsom's command.

The court's move impacts weeklong protests focused near a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles, where National Guard troops monitor the situation, often accompanying ICE operations.