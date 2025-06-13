Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Garners Global Sympathy
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi for the victims of a tragic Air India plane crash. The incident killed 241 people and injured one after the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad. Singapore stands in solidarity with India during this sorrowful time.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives when the London-bound aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.
Wong's letter, sent on behalf of the Singapore government, expressed deep sympathy for the victims' families and the impacted nations, reinforcing solidarity with India during this tragic time.
Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also reached out with a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, offering condolences and support. The sole survivor of the crash, which involved 242 passengers and crew, was a stark contrast to the grave loss endured by so many others.
