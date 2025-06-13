Tragedy Strikes: Remembering Vijay Rupani

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has claimed the lives of 241 individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences, reflecting on Rupani's dedication as a public servant.

The disaster, involving a London-bound private carrier, has left families mourning and communities in shock. Naidu expressed deep anguish, highlighting the profound loss experienced by those who lost loved ones in the crash.

Rupani's legacy is remembered fondly, characterized by his humble demeanor and effective governance during challenging times, notably post-Covid recovery efforts. The senior BJP leader's contributions to Gujarat continue to be lauded by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)