Tragedy Strikes: Remembering Vijay Rupani

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in an Ahmedabad plane crash, which claimed 241 lives. Naidu praised Rupani as a humble leader dedicated to the people and conveyed condolences to affected families, wishing strength to endure grief.

Updated: 13-06-2025 11:30 IST
Vijay Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has claimed the lives of 241 individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences, reflecting on Rupani's dedication as a public servant.

The disaster, involving a London-bound private carrier, has left families mourning and communities in shock. Naidu expressed deep anguish, highlighting the profound loss experienced by those who lost loved ones in the crash.

Rupani's legacy is remembered fondly, characterized by his humble demeanor and effective governance during challenging times, notably post-Covid recovery efforts. The senior BJP leader's contributions to Gujarat continue to be lauded by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

