Tragic Loss: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Dies in Plane Crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has died in a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The crash claimed 241 lives, including Rupani, who was among the passengers bound for London on the ill-fated Air India flight.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In a heartfelt message on 'X', Naidu described Rupani as a humble leader who was dedicated to public service. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also mourned Rupani's untimely death, lauding his more-than-political journey and commitment to the people of Gujarat. Kalyan's tribute emphasized Rupani's role in leading Gujarat's recovery post-Covid and his composed and firm administrative style.