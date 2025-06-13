Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Global Silence on Israel-Iran Conflict

In a bold statement, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned Israel's attack on Iran, describing it as a 'brazen act' by a state that has 'gone rogue.'

Mufti criticized the global community's silence, especially from the Western powers led by the United States, calling it alarming and implying it amounts to tacit approval. She further highlighted the inconsistency in the US's interventions, noting its lack of urgency in Israel's actions compared to the India-Pakistan conflicts.

The J-K former chief minister also took aim at Muslim countries, labeling their inaction in the face of this conflict as 'disturbing' and a betrayal of their stated causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)