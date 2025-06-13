Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Global Silence on Israel-Iran Conflict

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti denounces Israel's attack on Iran as a rogue act, criticizing the global community's silence, especially from Western powers like the US. Mufti highlights the glaring double standards and criticizes Muslim countries' passive stance, expressing concerns over the impact on global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:00 IST
In a bold statement, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned Israel's attack on Iran, describing it as a 'brazen act' by a state that has 'gone rogue.'

Mufti criticized the global community's silence, especially from the Western powers led by the United States, calling it alarming and implying it amounts to tacit approval. She further highlighted the inconsistency in the US's interventions, noting its lack of urgency in Israel's actions compared to the India-Pakistan conflicts.

The J-K former chief minister also took aim at Muslim countries, labeling their inaction in the face of this conflict as 'disturbing' and a betrayal of their stated causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

