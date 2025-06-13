Spain’s Political Turmoil: Calls for Government Reset Amid Corruption Scandal

Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who heads the far-left Sumar party in the ruling coalition, urged a government 'reset' following a corruption investigation that forced a key aide of the prime minister to resign.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued an apology but dismissed calls for a snap election after Santos Cerdan, the Socialist Party's third-ranking official, resigned on Thursday. Cerdan faces accusations of facilitating public works contracts for kickbacks, allegations he denies, as he prepares to testify in a Supreme Court investigation.

The government coalition, already strained by previous scandals, faces new demands for social policy reforms. Diaz emphasized the need for genuine change, advocating for reduced defense spending and stronger protections for workers, as the current political landscape hampers the approval of key legislation.