Power Struggle: PMK's Ramadoss vs. Anbumani

PMK founder S Ramadoss insists he will remain party president for life amidst ongoing conflict with his son Anbumani. Ramadoss criticizes Anbumani for attempting to impose restrictions and dictates at party events. Accusations include attempts to limit Ramadoss's interaction with party members and use of the microphone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:32 IST
In a bold declaration, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has reaffirmed his lifelong leadership role within the party amid a persistent rift with his son, Anbumani. Ramadoss addressed the media, emphasizing the party's foundational development under his guidance.

The tension between the father-son duo has heightened, as Ramadoss revealed instances of Anbumani allegedly trying to curtail his activities and influence within the party. According to Ramadoss, his son's restrictions extend to limiting his use of microphones at meetings.

Despite Anbumani's efforts to dictate terms, Ramadoss remains resolute. He insists on retaining full authority, dismissing his son's orders as overreach. Asserting unwavering control, Ramadoss pledges to remain PMK's president, reinforcing his foundational status until the end of his days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

