Power Struggle: PMK's Ramadoss vs. Anbumani

In a bold declaration, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has reaffirmed his lifelong leadership role within the party amid a persistent rift with his son, Anbumani. Ramadoss addressed the media, emphasizing the party's foundational development under his guidance.

The tension between the father-son duo has heightened, as Ramadoss revealed instances of Anbumani allegedly trying to curtail his activities and influence within the party. According to Ramadoss, his son's restrictions extend to limiting his use of microphones at meetings.

Despite Anbumani's efforts to dictate terms, Ramadoss remains resolute. He insists on retaining full authority, dismissing his son's orders as overreach. Asserting unwavering control, Ramadoss pledges to remain PMK's president, reinforcing his foundational status until the end of his days.

