In Memoriam: Vijay Rupani, A Tribute Beyond Borders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was a victim in the Air India plane crash. Modi, reflecting on Rupani’s contributions and leadership, visited the crash site and met with Rupani’s family, honoring his legacy and extending condolences.

Vijay Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a poignant tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who perished in the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad. Rupani, aged 68, was among the 241 passengers on the ill-fated London-bound flight that crashed on Thursday.

Modi visited the crash site and also called on injured survivors at the civil hospital. He then met Rupani's family in Ahmedabad, expressing sorrow and recounting their years of collaboration, particularly during testing times for the party and state.

Rupani, who held various esteemed roles during his political career, was remembered by Modi as a humble and hardworking leader committed to the BJP. Modi highlighted Rupani's pivotal contributions to Gujarat's development, particularly during his tenure as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

