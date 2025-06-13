Left Menu

Bangladesh's Election Timeline Shift: February 2026 Polls Loom

Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, hinted at the possibility of holding national elections in February 2026, earlier than previously anticipated, in response to a suggestion from BNP's Tarique Rahman. The proposal comes amidst political reforms and pressure from opposition groups for earlier elections, following unrest and political shifts in the country.

  Bangladesh

In a significant development, Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, indicated a potential shift in the national election timeline, aiming for February 2026. This advancement comes after discussions with Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who advocated for an election before Ramadan, starting in mid-February.

Yunus expressed a willingness to consider an earlier poll if political and judicial reforms make adequate progress. This statement emerged from their meeting in London, highlighting a possible adjustment in response to mounting pressure from opposition forces.

The political landscape in Bangladesh experiences growing tensions, with Yunus's administration addressing demands for earlier elections while contending with past controversies and recent absolutions within the political arena, setting the stage for a transformative electoral period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

