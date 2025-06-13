Netanyahu's Diplomatic Outreach Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic push, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the recent developments following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Prior to these discussions, Netanyahu has held talks with leaders from Germany, India, and France. His office reported that these discussions were met with an understanding of Israel's security concerns.

The Israeli leader emphasized the nation's need to protect itself from perceived Iranian threats, which was reportedly acknowledged by the international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)