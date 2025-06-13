Netanyahu's Diplomatic Outreach Amid Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to engage in discussions with international leaders, including U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin, following Israeli strikes on Iran. Netanyahu has already contacted leaders from Germany, India, and France, who have expressed understanding of Israel's defense measures against Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant diplomatic push, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the recent developments following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.
Prior to these discussions, Netanyahu has held talks with leaders from Germany, India, and France. His office reported that these discussions were met with an understanding of Israel's security concerns.
The Israeli leader emphasized the nation's need to protect itself from perceived Iranian threats, which was reportedly acknowledged by the international counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt
Sunnova's Solar Setback: Trump Administration Scraps $2.92 Billion Loan Guarantee
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, Stimulating Asian Markets
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs: Market Reacts with Uncertainty
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.