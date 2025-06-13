Netanyahu Rallies Global Leaders Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

In a concerted diplomatic push, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking global backing for Israel's military actions against Iran. Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that he has engaged in discussions with several world leaders, including India's Narendra Modi and Germany's Friedrich Merz.

These talks come amid escalated tensions, with Israel conducting strikes within Iran, reportedly targeting key nuclear and missile installations and high-ranking military figures. Netanyahu plans to further engage with leaders like US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster support for Israel's stance.

New Delhi expressed deep concern about the evolving situation, urging both nations to refrain from actions that could exacerbate tensions. India's call for restraint underscores the international community's apprehension as the situation unfolds in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)