Federal Judge Halts Key Parts of Trump's Election Overhaul Order

In a significant legal development, a federal judge on Friday blocked key aspects of President Donald Trump's executive order intended to overhaul federal elections, including controversial requirements for proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. This decision was delivered by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston.

This injunction follows a lawsuit by 19 Democratic-led states that argued Trump's order exceeded presidential powers. They claimed the changes were unconstitutional, emphasizing that the president does not have the authority to alter state voting procedures.

Judge Casper's ruling goes further than a prior decision and highlights the constitutional separation of powers, pointing out that only Congress can impose such election-related requirements. The stalled mandate had aimed to alter voter registration forms and mail-in ballot counting processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)