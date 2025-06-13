Diplomatic Entanglements: Putin Weighs in on Iran-Israel Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in separate calls with leaders of Iran and Israel, condemning Israel's actions against Iran and urging a diplomatic approach to Iran's nuclear program. Putin emphasized the importance of dialogue to resolve nuclear issues and committed to maintaining communication with both nations.
In a bid to address mounting tensions in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate telephone conversations on Friday with Iran's and Israel's leaders. During the discussions, Putin condemned Israel's military actions against Tehran, asserting they violate the U.N. Charter.
The Kremlin reported that Putin expressed his condolences for those affected by the conflict in a call with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian. He also advocated for diplomatic solutions to questions surrounding Iran's nuclear program in dialogue with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Emphasizing the need for political discourse, Putin stated that resolving the Iranian nuclear issue required a return to negotiations. Russia pledged to maintain open lines of communication with both Iran and Israel to foster peace and stability in the region.
