Missiles Strike: Chaos in Israel
Missiles launched from Iran have hit multiple targets across Israel, prompting air raid sirens and plumes of smoke in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. While no casualties have been reported, residents have been instructed to seek shelter as the situation unfolds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Air raid sirens blared throughout Israel as missiles launched from Iran targeted various locations in the country. The attack led to rumbling explosions and visible plumes of smoke in major cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
According to military sources, dozens of missiles were fired, though no immediate reports of casualties have emerged. In response, the Israeli army has commanded residents to take refuge in bomb shelters.
The situation remains tense as national security forces work to assess damages and prevent further escalation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- missile attack
- air raid sirens
- Jerusalem
- Tel Aviv
- explosions
- smoke
- bomb shelters
- army
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Explosions Shake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Rising Terrorism
Bridge Explosions Shake Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts
Mystery Explosions Rock Russian Bridges and Trains
Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights until June 22
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Russia is investigating Ukrainian drone attacks on its airfields and railway explosions