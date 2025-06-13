Left Menu

Missiles Strike: Chaos in Israel

Missiles launched from Iran have hit multiple targets across Israel, prompting air raid sirens and plumes of smoke in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. While no casualties have been reported, residents have been instructed to seek shelter as the situation unfolds.

Updated: 13-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Air raid sirens blared throughout Israel as missiles launched from Iran targeted various locations in the country. The attack led to rumbling explosions and visible plumes of smoke in major cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

According to military sources, dozens of missiles were fired, though no immediate reports of casualties have emerged. In response, the Israeli army has commanded residents to take refuge in bomb shelters.

The situation remains tense as national security forces work to assess damages and prevent further escalation.

