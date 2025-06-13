Missiles Strike: Chaos in Israel

Air raid sirens blared throughout Israel as missiles launched from Iran targeted various locations in the country. The attack led to rumbling explosions and visible plumes of smoke in major cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

According to military sources, dozens of missiles were fired, though no immediate reports of casualties have emerged. In response, the Israeli army has commanded residents to take refuge in bomb shelters.

The situation remains tense as national security forces work to assess damages and prevent further escalation.