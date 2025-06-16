Farmers Detained Protesting Tamil Nadu CM's Visit

Seventeen sugarcane farmers were apprehended on Monday as they attempted to wave black flags at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy, amid his official visit to the district, police reported.

The farmers intended to address pending payments from a local sugar factory with Stalin, seeking government intervention.

BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the detentions, highlighting ongoing protests over unmet DMK election promises regarding sugar cane and paddy support prices. He demanded the immediate release of the farmers and action on their grievances.