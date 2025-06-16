Left Menu

Farmers Detained Protesting Tamil Nadu CM's Visit

Seventeen sugarcane farmers were detained while protesting pending dues during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit. The farmers sought a meeting with Stalin to resolve issues with a local sugar factory. BJP's K Annamalai criticized the state's handling, urging resolution and farmers' release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen sugarcane farmers were apprehended on Monday as they attempted to wave black flags at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy, amid his official visit to the district, police reported.

The farmers intended to address pending payments from a local sugar factory with Stalin, seeking government intervention.

BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the detentions, highlighting ongoing protests over unmet DMK election promises regarding sugar cane and paddy support prices. He demanded the immediate release of the farmers and action on their grievances.

