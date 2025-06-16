Navigating Tariff Turbulence: U.S. Businesses Brace for Impact

Amid heightened tensions from the U.S.-China trade war, John Hamer, president of Rodgers Wade Manufacturing, grapples with confusing and burdensome tariffs. Despite media reports suggesting a 30% rate, he and other businesses endure significantly higher fees due to 'tariff stacking,' where multiple tariffs accumulate on imports.

As President Trump's trade policies remain in effect, many businesses are forced to pass these charges onto consumers. Hamer is actively exploring alternative suppliers from countries like Mexico and India, seeking cost-effective solutions amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.

The pursuit of tariff exemptions continues as companies, including those in the baby product industry, push for relief. While the Trump administration remains firm on limiting exemptions, affected businesses await further developments that could ease the financial strain of tariffs.

