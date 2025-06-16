Left Menu

Navigating Tariff Turbulence: U.S. Businesses Brace for Impact

John Hamer, president of a manufacturing firm, navigates the complexities of tariff stacking amidst the U.S.-China trade war. With tariffs on Chinese goods often higher than reported, businesses, including Hamer's, seek alternative suppliers and hope for a normalization of trade policies under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:38 IST
Navigating Tariff Turbulence: U.S. Businesses Brace for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid heightened tensions from the U.S.-China trade war, John Hamer, president of Rodgers Wade Manufacturing, grapples with confusing and burdensome tariffs. Despite media reports suggesting a 30% rate, he and other businesses endure significantly higher fees due to 'tariff stacking,' where multiple tariffs accumulate on imports.

As President Trump's trade policies remain in effect, many businesses are forced to pass these charges onto consumers. Hamer is actively exploring alternative suppliers from countries like Mexico and India, seeking cost-effective solutions amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.

The pursuit of tariff exemptions continues as companies, including those in the baby product industry, push for relief. While the Trump administration remains firm on limiting exemptions, affected businesses await further developments that could ease the financial strain of tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025