Erdogan and Putin Call for Diplomatic Resolution in Iran-Israel Conflict

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin discussed the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict over a phone call, emphasizing the urgency for diplomacy. Erdogan reiterated the necessity of returning to nuclear negotiations as the sole resolution, according to the Turkish presidency's statement on the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have jointly called for an end to the Iran-Israel conflict, prioritizing diplomatic solutions. The two leaders communicated through a phone call on Monday, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Tuesday.

During their conversation, both presidents expressed the necessity of diplomacy in resolving the ongoing tensions. Erdogan highlighted that resuming nuclear negotiations is crucial to finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis, underscoring his long-standing position on the matter.

This conversation aligns with the broader international community's calls for de-escalation and a return to constructive dialogue between the involved nations. Both Turkey and Russia seek to play pivotal roles in facilitating such diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

