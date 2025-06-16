Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Bengali Discrimination Allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP on Monday, claiming that the party unfairly targets Bengali-speaking citizens in states governed by it, labeling them as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants despite their valid documentation.

Banerjee addressed the assembly with fervor, accusing the BJP of depriving these citizens of their livelihoods and carrying out systematic discrimination against them in BJP-led regions. The Chief Minister alleged that this bias extends to financial discrimination against West Bengal, citing blocked central funds to the state.

Amid her speech, the BJP legislators reacted with protests and slogans, leading to escalated tensions. However, undeterred, Banerjee declared her continued commitment to protecting the rights of marginalized groups in West Bengal, assured that her government would not waver from achieving its social welfare goals.