Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: Strengthening Ties from Cyprus to Canada at the G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour, attending the G7 summit in Canada after visiting Cyprus, where he held talks to enhance bilateral relations with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Modi's tour marks his first visit to Canada in a decade and to Cyprus in over 20 years.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant three-nation tour, with his agenda prominently featuring attendance at the G7 Summit in Canada. Before his arrival in Canada, Modi visited Cyprus, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 20 years.
During his stay in Cyprus, Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, focusing on bolstering bilateral ties. The Prime Minister was honored with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, a testament to the strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.
On Monday night, Modi is expected to arrive in Calgary, Canada, where he will attend the G7 meeting at Kananaskis. This summit represents Modi's sixth consecutive participation, underscoring India's commitment to global dialogues on pressing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Progress in US-India Trade Talks: A New Era in Bilateral Relations
Prime Minister Modi holds delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.
People of Cyprus are with India in this hour of grief: President Nikos Christodoulides on Ahmedabad plane crash.
We discussed bilateral relations, India-EU ties, IMEEC corridor: Cyprus Prez on talks with PM Modi.