Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: Strengthening Ties from Cyprus to Canada at the G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour, attending the G7 summit in Canada after visiting Cyprus, where he held talks to enhance bilateral relations with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Modi's tour marks his first visit to Canada in a decade and to Cyprus in over 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:51 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: Strengthening Ties from Cyprus to Canada at the G7 Summit
Modi
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant three-nation tour, with his agenda prominently featuring attendance at the G7 Summit in Canada. Before his arrival in Canada, Modi visited Cyprus, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 20 years.

During his stay in Cyprus, Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, focusing on bolstering bilateral ties. The Prime Minister was honored with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, a testament to the strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Monday night, Modi is expected to arrive in Calgary, Canada, where he will attend the G7 meeting at Kananaskis. This summit represents Modi's sixth consecutive participation, underscoring India's commitment to global dialogues on pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025