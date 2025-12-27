Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sitapur: Father and Son Murdered in Alleged Revenge Attack

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a father and son were shot dead in a suspected revenge attack due to old enmity. Police, suspecting a link to a 2011 murder case, are investigating the incident and have deployed forces to maintain peace between communities. Arrests are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:40 IST
Tensions Escalate in Sitapur: Father and Son Murdered in Alleged Revenge Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, when a 60-year-old man and his son were shot dead, sparking concerns of communal tension. Police believe the killings were a revenge act related to an old enmity.

The victims, named Akhtar and Maiser, were attacked on their way home from their fields. This violent act is seen as connected to a 2011 murder case involving a member of the attackers' family.

In light of the ongoing feud, law enforcement has ramped up its presence in the area. Police have registered a case and are actively pursuing those named by the victims' family, with plans to apprehend them soon.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development

Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering D...

 India
3
Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

 India
4
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025