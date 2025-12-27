Tensions Escalate in Sitapur: Father and Son Murdered in Alleged Revenge Attack

Tragedy struck in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, when a 60-year-old man and his son were shot dead, sparking concerns of communal tension. Police believe the killings were a revenge act related to an old enmity.

The victims, named Akhtar and Maiser, were attacked on their way home from their fields. This violent act is seen as connected to a 2011 murder case involving a member of the attackers' family.

In light of the ongoing feud, law enforcement has ramped up its presence in the area. Police have registered a case and are actively pursuing those named by the victims' family, with plans to apprehend them soon.