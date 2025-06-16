BJP Walkout Over West Bengal's Education Crisis
BJP legislators exited the West Bengal Assembly after a motion about education job irregularities was denied. The ruling TMC, led by CM Mamata Banerjee, faced protests over alleged discrimination and irregularities. BJP's demand for a discussion on education issues was unheeded, causing tensions to escalate.
The West Bengal Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday as BJP legislators staged a walkout. Their protest came after Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to entertain an adjournment motion regarding alleged irregularities in the state's school education system.
The refusal followed the Supreme Court's cancellation of nearly 26,000 school jobs owing to these irregularities. BJP MLA Manoj Oraon found himself suspended for improper conduct during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's address, exacerbating the discord.
Tensions escalated as Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of targeting Bengali-speaking Indians in various states. She also criticized the BJP for spreading disinformation via social media, prompting loud opposition protests within the Assembly.
