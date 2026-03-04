Mamata Banerjee Extends Warm Holi Greetings to West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the state's citizens a joyous Holi, expressing her hopes that the festival brings happiness and color to every home. This gesture came as the state celebrated Doljatra on Tuesday, and Holi on Wednesday, underlining the cultural significance of these festivals.
Using social media platform X, Banerjee expressed hope that the vibrant festival would bring joy and color to every household.
