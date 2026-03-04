Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Extends Warm Holi Greetings to West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the state's citizens a joyous Holi, expressing her hopes that the festival brings happiness and color to every home. This gesture came as the state celebrated Doljatra on Tuesday, and Holi on Wednesday, underlining the cultural significance of these festivals.

