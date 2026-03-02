Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'EC-BJP Nexus' Over Voter Roll Deletions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political skirmish, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged a collusion between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the removal of 63.66 lakh names from the state's electoral rolls. Banerjee, known for her fiery rhetoric, claims the move is strategically aimed at bolstering BJP's chances in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

This controversial deletion, representing approximately 8.3% of the electorate, has left scores of voters categorized as 'under adjudication', casting a shadow over the democratic process in the state. The TMC chief, however, remains defiant, assuring her victory in Bhabanipur, her own constituency, despite massive deletions.

Banerjee, in her remarks, has vowed to escalate the situation into a significant campaign issue, scheduling a sit-in protest starting March 6 against the alleged 'EC-BJP nexus'. Highlighting the communal harmony in Bengal, she calls the voter deletion exercise a 'human issue' affecting the fabric of society, transcending party politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

