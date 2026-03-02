Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a vehement critique of the Election Commission regarding the recent mass deletions of voter names from the post-Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls.

She alleges a collaboration between the EC and the BJP aimed at disenfranchising authentic voters and skewing the upcoming assembly elections.

With 8.3% of the electorate removed from voter lists, Banerjee remains defiant, promising victory even amid significant deletions, including those from her Bhabanipur constituency.