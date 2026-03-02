Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to wrongfully delete voter names from the electoral rolls. She has vowed to win despite significant voter deletions, emphasizing the scale of the issue as the most extensive electoral reset since 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:39 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a vehement critique of the Election Commission regarding the recent mass deletions of voter names from the post-Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls.

She alleges a collaboration between the EC and the BJP aimed at disenfranchising authentic voters and skewing the upcoming assembly elections.

With 8.3% of the electorate removed from voter lists, Banerjee remains defiant, promising victory even amid significant deletions, including those from her Bhabanipur constituency.

