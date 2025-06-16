Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks Called Off Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has canceled its next round of talks with Russia aimed at improving bilateral ties, amid stalled efforts for diplomatic discussions. Russia highlighted ongoing blockages in the relationship. Though both sides see business potential, progress remains elusive due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:50 IST
The United States announced the cancellation of its upcoming talks with Russia on Monday, signaling a setback in efforts to enhance bilateral ties. Initiated by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, these talks were part of ongoing dialogues despite geopolitical strains.

In her statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the decision came from the American side, but no explicit reason was provided. Russia had previously described its relationship with the U.S. as "below zero" during the Biden administration, which faced criticism over sanctions and its involvement in Ukraine.

Despite the stall, both nations acknowledge the potential for business growth if diplomatic ties improve. Nevertheless, Trump's expressions of frustration over Russia's military actions in Ukraine underline the challenges ahead in achieving peace and cooperation.

