The United States announced the cancellation of its upcoming talks with Russia on Monday, signaling a setback in efforts to enhance bilateral ties. Initiated by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, these talks were part of ongoing dialogues despite geopolitical strains.

In her statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the decision came from the American side, but no explicit reason was provided. Russia had previously described its relationship with the U.S. as "below zero" during the Biden administration, which faced criticism over sanctions and its involvement in Ukraine.

Despite the stall, both nations acknowledge the potential for business growth if diplomatic ties improve. Nevertheless, Trump's expressions of frustration over Russia's military actions in Ukraine underline the challenges ahead in achieving peace and cooperation.