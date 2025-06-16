Zelenskiy Aims to Discuss Defense Purchases with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his intention to negotiate new weapons acquisitions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On a visit to Austria, Zelenskiy disclosed plans to attend the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada, where he aims to discuss defense matters with Trump on the sidelines.

"I plan to address the defense package Ukraine is ready to purchase," Zelenskiy stated during a press conference in Vienna, emphasizing the importance of this agenda in the upcoming diplomatic talks.

