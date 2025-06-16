Left Menu

Zelenskiy Aims to Discuss Defense Purchases with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to discuss new weapons purchases with U.S. President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven summit in Canada. Zelenskiy, currently in Austria, aims to prioritize the defense package that Ukraine is prepared to buy in upcoming talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:23 IST
Zelenskiy Aims to Discuss Defense Purchases with Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his intention to negotiate new weapons acquisitions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On a visit to Austria, Zelenskiy disclosed plans to attend the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada, where he aims to discuss defense matters with Trump on the sidelines.

"I plan to address the defense package Ukraine is ready to purchase," Zelenskiy stated during a press conference in Vienna, emphasizing the importance of this agenda in the upcoming diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025