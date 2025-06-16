Israeli Strike Disrupts Iranian Broadcast

A live broadcast on Iran's state-run television was unexpectedly cut short after a strike by Israel, according to reports from Iran's state news agency on Monday. The incident highlighted ongoing tensions in the region.

During the broadcast, an Iranian television reporter was detailing the 'aggression against the homeland' when an explosion sounded. This caused dust to fill the studio, interrupting the live segment as the reporter quickly moved off camera. The network then switched to prerecorded content.

This occurred just one hour after Israel advised the evacuation of Iran's capital area, where the television studios are situated. The strike underscores the continuing geopolitical volatility involving Iran and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)