Left Menu

Israeli Strike Disrupts Iranian Broadcast

A live broadcast on Iranian state-run television was abruptly halted following an Israeli strike. The disruption came as an explosion occurred during a news segment, forcing the anchor to leave the set. Israel had earlier warned to evacuate areas near Iran's capital hosting the TV studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:04 IST
Israeli Strike Disrupts Iranian Broadcast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A live broadcast on Iran's state-run television was unexpectedly cut short after a strike by Israel, according to reports from Iran's state news agency on Monday. The incident highlighted ongoing tensions in the region.

During the broadcast, an Iranian television reporter was detailing the 'aggression against the homeland' when an explosion sounded. This caused dust to fill the studio, interrupting the live segment as the reporter quickly moved off camera. The network then switched to prerecorded content.

This occurred just one hour after Israel advised the evacuation of Iran's capital area, where the television studios are situated. The strike underscores the continuing geopolitical volatility involving Iran and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025