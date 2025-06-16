G7 Summit Drama: Trade Tensions and Diplomatic Dance

President Donald Trump has arrived in Canada for the G7 summit amid a brewing trade war with America's long-standing allies. His visit comes at a time when tensions are palpable, and the summit's key objective is to manage these combustible interactions.

Trump emphasized trade at the G7, expressing optimism about a deal with Canada but highlighted differing approaches with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. On the global front, Trump remained non-committal on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, instead urging Iran to engage in nuclear discussions.

In a broader geopolitical context, Trump reflected on Russia's exclusion from what was once the G8, suggesting it was a strategic misstep. Meanwhile, Carney acknowledged the indispensable role of U.S. leadership in the summit's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)