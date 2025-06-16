G7 Summit Drama: Trade Tensions and Diplomatic Dance
At the G7 summit in Canada, President Trump focuses on trade negotiations, expressing his tariff-driven approach in talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump avoids direct comments on U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict and reproaches the exclusion of Russia from the G7. The summit's discussions underscore U.S. leadership's critical role.
President Donald Trump has arrived in Canada for the G7 summit amid a brewing trade war with America's long-standing allies. His visit comes at a time when tensions are palpable, and the summit's key objective is to manage these combustible interactions.
Trump emphasized trade at the G7, expressing optimism about a deal with Canada but highlighted differing approaches with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. On the global front, Trump remained non-committal on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, instead urging Iran to engage in nuclear discussions.
In a broader geopolitical context, Trump reflected on Russia's exclusion from what was once the G8, suggesting it was a strategic misstep. Meanwhile, Carney acknowledged the indispensable role of U.S. leadership in the summit's proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)