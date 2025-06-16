Unified Elections: Haryana Backs 'One Nation, One Election'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has publicly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections, a central aspect of his 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision. Saini argues that implementing the 'One Nation, One Election' model is not just a logistical necessity but also a move towards significant democratic reforms.

Saini emphasized that staggered elections disrupt development due to the administrative machinery being tied up with election duties, ultimately affecting the public. Over three major election cycles in Haryana within a single year have exemplified this issue, he stated, advocating that simultaneous elections would drive cost savings and increased public participation.

In a counterposition, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has conditionally supported the 'ONOE' initiative. The party has proposed that India should revert to using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines, and suggested that general elections should occur in fewer phases. Despite these differences, Saini remains firm that a unified electoral process is necessary for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)