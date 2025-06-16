Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Moves: Strengthening West Bengal's Social Canvas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken decisive steps to ensure clarity regarding the updated Other Backward Class (OBC) list within the state. At a recent Cabinet meeting, she urged her colleagues to prevent disinformation about the list, which now includes 76 new castes based on court orders and commission recommendations.

Demonstrating a proactive approach to governance, the state government approved the creation of new roles within the Kolkata Police force and the School Service Commission. The Cabinet agreed to establish two posts: Joint Commissioner of Police (Legal) and Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber), along with two deputy secretaries for the educational sector.

Banerjee remains focused on maintaining peace during upcoming festivities, particularly the Rath Yatra. She emphasized vigilance in local areas and announced her plans to visit Digha for Rath Yatra celebrations. Recently, she inaugurated a new Jagannath Temple there, reinforcing her engagement with cultural events across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)