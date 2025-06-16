Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Strategic Moves: Strengthening West Bengal's Social Canvas

Mamata Banerjee instructed her cabinet to prevent disinformation related to the OBC list, recently expanded by 76 castes upon commission recommendation. Additional roles in police and education sectors were sanctioned. Ahead of Rath Yatra, Banerjee plans a visit to Digha and calls for peace maintenance.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:27 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken decisive steps to ensure clarity regarding the updated Other Backward Class (OBC) list within the state. At a recent Cabinet meeting, she urged her colleagues to prevent disinformation about the list, which now includes 76 new castes based on court orders and commission recommendations.

Demonstrating a proactive approach to governance, the state government approved the creation of new roles within the Kolkata Police force and the School Service Commission. The Cabinet agreed to establish two posts: Joint Commissioner of Police (Legal) and Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber), along with two deputy secretaries for the educational sector.

Banerjee remains focused on maintaining peace during upcoming festivities, particularly the Rath Yatra. She emphasized vigilance in local areas and announced her plans to visit Digha for Rath Yatra celebrations. Recently, she inaugurated a new Jagannath Temple there, reinforcing her engagement with cultural events across the state.

