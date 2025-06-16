Global Tensions High as G7 Leaders Square Off in Canada
The G7 summit has started in Canada with world leaders focusing on multiple global issues, including the conflict between Israel and Iran, trade tensions, and the climate crisis. US President Trump stresses trade as a priority while facing pressure to de-escalate geopolitical tensions.
The G7 summit kicked off in Canada with world leaders seeking to address the rising tensions between Israel and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump urged both nations to enter negotiations.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, noting the potential global economic impacts. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Trump's trade grievances took center stage, as the US president met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney amid trade disputes. Beyond trade, leaders are grappling with issues like climate change, technological advancements, and the proliferation of global conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
