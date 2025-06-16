Left Menu

Global Tensions High as G7 Leaders Square Off in Canada

The G7 summit has started in Canada with world leaders focusing on multiple global issues, including the conflict between Israel and Iran, trade tensions, and the climate crisis. US President Trump stresses trade as a priority while facing pressure to de-escalate geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:26 IST
Global Tensions High as G7 Leaders Square Off in Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The G7 summit kicked off in Canada with world leaders seeking to address the rising tensions between Israel and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump urged both nations to enter negotiations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, noting the potential global economic impacts. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump's trade grievances took center stage, as the US president met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney amid trade disputes. Beyond trade, leaders are grappling with issues like climate change, technological advancements, and the proliferation of global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025