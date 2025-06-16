Netanyahu Claims Success in Stalling Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israeli military actions have significantly impeded the progress of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Speaking on Monday, Netanyahu asserted that the strikes had set back the program by a 'very, very long time.'

Despite the intensity of the strikes, Netanyahu clarified that Israel's aim is not the overthrow of the Iranian government, though he implied that regime change could be an indirect consequence.

Netanyahu also revealed his active communication with US President Donald Trump, highlighting ongoing international dialogues concerning the stability of the Middle East and Iran's political landscape.

