Left Menu

Netanyahu Claims Success in Stalling Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli strikes have considerably delayed Iran's nuclear program. While Israel is not aiming to overthrow the Iranian regime, Netanyahu remarked on its fragility. He also mentioned his constant communication with US President Donald Trump regarding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:56 IST
Netanyahu Claims Success in Stalling Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israeli military actions have significantly impeded the progress of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Speaking on Monday, Netanyahu asserted that the strikes had set back the program by a 'very, very long time.'

Despite the intensity of the strikes, Netanyahu clarified that Israel's aim is not the overthrow of the Iranian government, though he implied that regime change could be an indirect consequence.

Netanyahu also revealed his active communication with US President Donald Trump, highlighting ongoing international dialogues concerning the stability of the Middle East and Iran's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025