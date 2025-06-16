Netanyahu Claims Success in Stalling Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli strikes have considerably delayed Iran's nuclear program. While Israel is not aiming to overthrow the Iranian regime, Netanyahu remarked on its fragility. He also mentioned his constant communication with US President Donald Trump regarding the situation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israeli military actions have significantly impeded the progress of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Speaking on Monday, Netanyahu asserted that the strikes had set back the program by a 'very, very long time.'
Despite the intensity of the strikes, Netanyahu clarified that Israel's aim is not the overthrow of the Iranian government, though he implied that regime change could be an indirect consequence.
Netanyahu also revealed his active communication with US President Donald Trump, highlighting ongoing international dialogues concerning the stability of the Middle East and Iran's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
