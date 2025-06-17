Left Menu

G7 Leaders Struggle for Consensus Amid Trump's Russia Stance

The G7 leaders met in Canada to discuss issues in Ukraine and the Middle East, with U.S. President Trump's comments on Russia challenging unity. Trump's stance on Russia's expulsion from the G8 has sparked division, affecting peace talks, trade negotiations, and relations among global powers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense gathering this week, G7 leaders convened in Canada, focusing on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. However, unity was tested as U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the exclusion of Russia from the then G8, a move made over a decade ago.

The meeting, held in the picturesque Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies, saw leaders from the world's major economies grappling with issues of multilateralism, sanctions, and international relations. Trump's remarks on reopening dialogue with Russia's Putin have left European leaders striving for a cohesive strategy.

Amid efforts to address global trade deals and geopolitical tensions, European diplomats aim to persuade Trump on a firmer stance against Moscow. Meanwhile, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed optimism about progressing a trade agreement with the U.S., underscoring the summit's focus on economic diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

