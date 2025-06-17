G7 Leaders Struggle for Consensus Amid Trump's Russia Stance

In a tense gathering this week, G7 leaders convened in Canada, focusing on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. However, unity was tested as U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the exclusion of Russia from the then G8, a move made over a decade ago.

The meeting, held in the picturesque Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies, saw leaders from the world's major economies grappling with issues of multilateralism, sanctions, and international relations. Trump's remarks on reopening dialogue with Russia's Putin have left European leaders striving for a cohesive strategy.

Amid efforts to address global trade deals and geopolitical tensions, European diplomats aim to persuade Trump on a firmer stance against Moscow. Meanwhile, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed optimism about progressing a trade agreement with the U.S., underscoring the summit's focus on economic diplomacy.

