Trump's Golden Share: A Bold Move in U.S. Steel Takeover

The decision by the Trump administration to secure a golden share in U.S. Steel amid Nippon Steel's acquisition has raised eyebrows among foreign investors, according to national security lawyers. The golden share gives the U.S. government veto power over critical corporate decisions in a move considered atypical.

The unusual tactic was announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He detailed that the share will grant President Trump the ability to prevent the companies from making significant changes such as altering investments, jobs, and even the company's location without presidential approval.

Lawyers have described this golden share tactic as both risky and unprecedented, sparking debates on its implications for future foreign investments in the U.S., especially when international reciprocity is considered. The situation underscores a broader trend of heightened scrutiny over national security concerns in cross-border mergers and acquisitions.