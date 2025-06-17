Public Opinion on Trump: Immigration Policies under Scrutiny
A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals steady public approval for President Trump but highlights growing disapproval of his immigration stance. The poll indicates that while 42% approve of Trump overall, only 44% support his immigration policies. Many Americans express concern over unauthorized immigration, prompting debates on military involvement.
Public opinion on President Donald Trump's performance remains largely unchanged, with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicating a steady approval rating. However, his immigration policies are facing increasing scrutiny from Americans.
According to the six-day survey, 42% of U.S. adults support Trump's overall performance, mirroring results from a similar poll conducted in mid-May. Nonetheless, the approval for Trump's immigration strategies has dropped to 44% from a previous 47%.
The poll highlights widespread concern over unauthorized immigration, with 63% of respondents expressing apprehension. This concern has been intensified by recent immigration raids and protests, leading to military deployments in cities like Los Angeles. The survey encapsulated responses from over 4,000 adults, carrying a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar
Four-way contest emerges in Nilambur Assembly bypoll
"Bihar, Bihari first": Chirag Paswan expresses intention to contest forthcoming assembly polls
Chirag Paswan Eyes Bihar Polls, Aims to Strengthen Party's Stand
Cong, BJP, AAP candidates file nominations for bypolls to 2 Gujarat assembly seats