Left Menu

Public Opinion on Trump: Immigration Policies under Scrutiny

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals steady public approval for President Trump but highlights growing disapproval of his immigration stance. The poll indicates that while 42% approve of Trump overall, only 44% support his immigration policies. Many Americans express concern over unauthorized immigration, prompting debates on military involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:05 IST
Public Opinion on Trump: Immigration Policies under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Public opinion on President Donald Trump's performance remains largely unchanged, with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicating a steady approval rating. However, his immigration policies are facing increasing scrutiny from Americans.

According to the six-day survey, 42% of U.S. adults support Trump's overall performance, mirroring results from a similar poll conducted in mid-May. Nonetheless, the approval for Trump's immigration strategies has dropped to 44% from a previous 47%.

The poll highlights widespread concern over unauthorized immigration, with 63% of respondents expressing apprehension. This concern has been intensified by recent immigration raids and protests, leading to military deployments in cities like Los Angeles. The survey encapsulated responses from over 4,000 adults, carrying a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025