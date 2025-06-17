Public Opinion on Trump: Immigration Policies under Scrutiny

Public opinion on President Donald Trump's performance remains largely unchanged, with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicating a steady approval rating. However, his immigration policies are facing increasing scrutiny from Americans.

According to the six-day survey, 42% of U.S. adults support Trump's overall performance, mirroring results from a similar poll conducted in mid-May. Nonetheless, the approval for Trump's immigration strategies has dropped to 44% from a previous 47%.

The poll highlights widespread concern over unauthorized immigration, with 63% of respondents expressing apprehension. This concern has been intensified by recent immigration raids and protests, leading to military deployments in cities like Los Angeles. The survey encapsulated responses from over 4,000 adults, carrying a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

