Left Menu

U.S. Detention of Venezuelan Activist Sparks International Outcry

A Venezuelan activist, Gregory Sanabria Tarazona, seeking asylum in the U.S., faces potential deportation after being detained in Houston. Concerns have been raised by U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Amnesty International, urging the U.S. to uphold his asylum rights. The case underscores heightened ICE activity under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:08 IST
U.S. Detention of Venezuelan Activist Sparks International Outcry

Concerns are mounting over the detention of Venezuelan activist Gregory Sanabria Tarazona by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Houston. U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart has expressed alarm to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, highlighting Sanabria's history of persecution in Venezuela.

Sanabria, an outspoken critic of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, applied for asylum in the U.S. following alleged torture by Maduro's regime. Despite these claims, his detention and potential deportation remain in limbo, pending an immigration judge's ruling. Amnesty International has called for international protection for Sanabria, emphasizing the importance of upholding his right to seek asylum.

The incident reflects the broader context of intensified ICE operations under President Trump, aimed at escalating deportations. Activist groups and rights advocates have raised alarms over these measures, citing concerns about civil liberties and international human rights obligations. The outcome of Sanabria's case could set a significant precedent.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025