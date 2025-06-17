U.S. Detention of Venezuelan Activist Sparks International Outcry

Concerns are mounting over the detention of Venezuelan activist Gregory Sanabria Tarazona by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Houston. U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart has expressed alarm to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, highlighting Sanabria's history of persecution in Venezuela.

Sanabria, an outspoken critic of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, applied for asylum in the U.S. following alleged torture by Maduro's regime. Despite these claims, his detention and potential deportation remain in limbo, pending an immigration judge's ruling. Amnesty International has called for international protection for Sanabria, emphasizing the importance of upholding his right to seek asylum.

The incident reflects the broader context of intensified ICE operations under President Trump, aimed at escalating deportations. Activist groups and rights advocates have raised alarms over these measures, citing concerns about civil liberties and international human rights obligations. The outcome of Sanabria's case could set a significant precedent.