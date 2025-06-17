Left Menu

Trump Denies Macron's Ceasefire Claim

Donald Trump has refuted claims made by French President Emmanuel Macron that he left the G7 summit to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump clarified on Monday that his departure was unrelated to any ceasefire proposal, countering Macron's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:24 IST
Donald Trump

In a clarification issued on Monday, Donald Trump denied French President Emmanuel Macron's assertion that Trump had departed the G7 summit to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The former U.S. president made these remarks on Truth Social as he returned to Washington.

Trump stated, "Macron mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran." He emphasized that his departure had no connection to any ceasefire efforts, contradicting Macron's earlier comments.

The incident unfolded during the G7 summit, where world leaders convened to discuss various global issues. Macron's comments sparked Trump's response, shedding light on the diplomatic dynamics at play during the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

