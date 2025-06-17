China's Crackdown on Banquets: Civil Servants Face New Dining Restrictions

Under new austerity measures in China, civil servants are now restricted from dining in groups of more than three people, following incidents tied to excessive alcohol consumption at official banquets.

The regulations, aimed at curbing luxury and wasteful spending, mark an extension of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, though they have faced criticism from within the civil service for perceived overreach.

Critics argue the stringent rules, which include breathalyzer tests and restrictions on communal dining, infringe on personal freedoms while impacting office culture, even as the government seeks to enforce thrift and discipline.

