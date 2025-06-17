China's Crackdown on Banquets: Civil Servants Face New Dining Restrictions
Chinese civil servants face new dining restrictions limiting group dining to no more than three people, following austerity regulations targeting excessive consumption. These measures highlight President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption focus but have sparked complaints of government overreach as officials adapt to the stringent rules.
Under new austerity measures in China, civil servants are now restricted from dining in groups of more than three people, following incidents tied to excessive alcohol consumption at official banquets.
The regulations, aimed at curbing luxury and wasteful spending, mark an extension of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, though they have faced criticism from within the civil service for perceived overreach.
Critics argue the stringent rules, which include breathalyzer tests and restrictions on communal dining, infringe on personal freedoms while impacting office culture, even as the government seeks to enforce thrift and discipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST inspector held in Haryana's Palwal while accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau
Trump's Tariff Tussle with Xi Jinping: A Diplomatic Saga
Prominent Anti-Corruption Lawyer Detained in El Salvador
Tough Negotiations: Trump's Take on Xi Jinping
Haryana's Lokayukta Embraces Video Conferencing for Anti-Corruption Proceedings