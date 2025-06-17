Yogi Adityanath Preps for Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit aimed at overseeing the preparations for the upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting. The meeting, which is scheduled for June 24, will also feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, as per a statement from the UP government.

Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the arrangements alongside divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, receiving detailed briefings on the logistics. He emphasized the need for impeccable execution to facilitate a smooth meeting.

The inspection was attended by several key officials including UP's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Labour and Employment minister Anil Rajbhar, and other notable state representatives who all accompanied Adityanath for this critical preparatory inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)