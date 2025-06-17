20 Nations Unite Against Middle East Tensions: Call for Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, twenty countries have joined forces to issue a joint statement denouncing Israel's actions towards Iran as escalating tensions in the volatile Middle East. The countries are urging immediate diplomacy and dialogue to restore stability in the troubled region.

The statement highlights the urgent need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran while emphasizing de-escalation as pivotal for achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and restoring calm. The call for peace comes amid growing unrest and heightened geopolitical tensions that threaten regional security.

The foreign ministers of involved countries also advocate for the Middle East to be cleared of nuclear and mass destruction weapons. Additionally, they stressed the importance of protecting maritime navigation in international waters, seeking a non-military resolution to the ongoing crisis.

