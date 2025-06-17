Khidderpore Market Blaze: Sabotage Allegations and Political Tensions

A major fire swept through the Khidderpore Market in southwest Kolkata on Monday, destroying hundreds of shops and raising suspicions of deliberate sabotage. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the incident as a calculated move, heightening political friction in the state.

Adhikari and BJP MLAs intend to address the issue in the assembly, alleging the blaze is part of a larger scheme to introduce new commercial developments. As the crisis unfolds, locals express deep distrust in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

In response, Banerjee announced a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy, offering financial aid and temporarily relocating affected traders. A detailed investigation into the incident is also underway to assess the extensive damage at the historic market.

