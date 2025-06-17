Israel's Unyielding Air Supremacy Over Iran: A Tactical Triumph

Israel has established dominance over Iranian airspace, enabling extensive bombardment of strategic targets. Experts assert that while Israel excels operationally, it faces limits in delivering a decisive blow without U.S. intervention. The Israeli campaign, marked by cutting-edge fighter jets and intelligence networks, showcases striking capacity but struggles against deeply entrenched nuclear sites.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has termed the control of Iranian skies a transformative development. Notable Israeli successes include crippling Iranian missile infrastructure and neutralizing key figures. Yet even as Israel claims its air superiority, the nation acknowledges the need for U.S. collaboration to fully dismantle Iran's nuclear ambitions shielded within underground fortresses.

The current engagement reflects echoes of past Israeli offensives over Lebanon, underscoring its military prowess. Although Israel has harnessed technological superiority with F-35 jets and precision-guided missiles, sustaining this campaign presents logistical challenges. Military experts suggest commando operations may be crucial in overcoming fortified Iranian facilities.

