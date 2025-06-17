Ensuring Safe and Transparent Elections in Ludhiana West

In preparation for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly by-election, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has announced extensive safety measures. Comprehensive arrangements for masks, sanitizers, and other essential supplies will be ensured at all 194 polling stations.

The initiative aligns with the directives set by the Election Commission of India (ECI), with Jain underscoring a commitment to conducting transparent and safe by-elections. He affirmed that top priority is being given to the safety of the public, with health officials and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) tasked with managing the biomedical waste generated at polling stations effectively.

Additional promises include the deployment of adequate health staff by the civil surgeon on voting day and enhancements to voter comfort through the provision of drinking water, proper shading, fans, and oral rehydration salts (ORS). This follows the vacancy left by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing in January. Polls are set from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19, with counting on June 23.

