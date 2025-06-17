India's Strategic Preparation Amid China-Pakistan Alliance Concerns
A parliamentary committee examines India's readiness against China-Pakistan's military alliance, especially highlighted in Operation Sindoor. Concerns rise over India's modest defense budget compared to China's robust military funding. Emphasis is placed on modernizing the Navy as a vital player in national defense and maritime security.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary committee meeting spotlighted India's strategic responses to the growing military ties between China and Pakistan, exemplified by Operation Sindoor. Lawmakers expressed concerns over India's defense preparedness amid this alliance.
Opposition members raised issues about Bangladesh's increasing closeness with China, while also noting that India's defense budget as a percentage of GDP is at a historical low. The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reviewed the country's strategy in the Indian Ocean, with inputs from high-ranking defense and foreign affairs officials.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the need to modernize and strengthen the Indian Navy. Concerns over China's significant increase in defense spending were also echoed, leading to calls for a boost in Indian defense expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab: Man held for spying for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
"Brazil condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism, supported Operation Sindoor": Tejasvi Surya
Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorist activities: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on reasons behind Operation Sindoor.
16 opposition parties write to PM Modi demanding special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor: TMC MP Derek O'Brien.
Ravi Shankar Prasad led all-party delegation briefs UK minister on Operation Sindoor and India's fight against terrorism