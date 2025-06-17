Left Menu

India's Strategic Preparation Amid China-Pakistan Alliance Concerns

A parliamentary committee examines India's readiness against China-Pakistan's military alliance, especially highlighted in Operation Sindoor. Concerns rise over India's modest defense budget compared to China's robust military funding. Emphasis is placed on modernizing the Navy as a vital player in national defense and maritime security.

A parliamentary committee meeting spotlighted India's strategic responses to the growing military ties between China and Pakistan, exemplified by Operation Sindoor. Lawmakers expressed concerns over India's defense preparedness amid this alliance.

Opposition members raised issues about Bangladesh's increasing closeness with China, while also noting that India's defense budget as a percentage of GDP is at a historical low. The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reviewed the country's strategy in the Indian Ocean, with inputs from high-ranking defense and foreign affairs officials.

Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the need to modernize and strengthen the Indian Navy. Concerns over China's significant increase in defense spending were also echoed, leading to calls for a boost in Indian defense expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

